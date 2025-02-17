W. Jean Rainsberger

W. Jean Rainsberger, 86, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Aultman Hospital.

She was born July 18, 1938, in Amsterdam to David and Virginia (Gola) Cook.

She was a beautician and a bus driver for Harrison County Schools and Carroll County Schools. She graduated from Carrollton High School and the Cleveland Beauty College.

She was a 57-year member and past matron of Carroll Chapter 315, Order of the Eastern Star, where she was the grand representative of Florida in Ohio, charities director, district officer, and organist. She was also a member of the Rebekahs.

A lady of many talents and musical ability, she was an accomplished accordion, piano, and organ player; bowler; cake decorator; floral arranger; quilter; crocheter; beekeeper; and even part owner of the Rocky Ridge Apiary. She was a woman of adventure, having almost gotten her pilot’s license.

She was a member of the Singing Christians, the Carroll County Bee Club, and the McCook Women’s Bowling Association, where she was inducted into the McCook Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

After retirement, she and her husband, Tom, would winter in Florida, where they enjoyed fishing and attending flea markets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Rainsberger, who died April 20, 2024, and a son, Jeff Rainsberger.

She is survived by a son, David (Wendy) Rainsberger of Carrollton; daughter-in-law, Becky Rainsberger of Carrollton; brother, David (Heidi) Cook of Harlem Springs; grandson, David Alan Rainsberger of Carrollton; great-granddaughter, Ava Leigh Rainsberger, and her mother, Ashley.

Following cremation, Eastern Star services will be held Saturday, March 1, at 11 a.m. in the Carroll Masonic Lodge.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Regenerative Medicine Project, c/o Carroll Chapter 315 OES, at 3055 Gem Road NW, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.