Carrollton robotics teams in state competition

Two Carrollton Elementary robotics teams have qualified for the state VEX IQ competition, which will be held March 11-12 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton.

The team of Emma Jozwiakowski, Brantley McNutt, and Rett Nicholas qualified for state in October. They have been Teamwork Champions four times and Teamwork Runner-up once. Throughout the season, they have also received the Judges Award, Build Award, and Amaze Award.

The team of Easton Nicholas, Leland Warner, and Ryker Hartong qualified for state in mid-January. They were Teamwork Challenge Runner-up at two events and have also received the Build Award and Amaze Award, according to Matt Nicholas, CES robotics team advisor.

Both teams have dedicated countless hours to designing, building, and coding their robots to meet the challenges presented in competition. The VEX IQ program encourages students to develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and teamwork, all of which are essential in STEM-related fields.

Competitions require students to collaborate to complete tasks, navigate obstacles, and optimize their robots’ performance. The teams have competed in multiple events throughout the season, refining their designs and strategies along the way. Their participation in the state tournament is a testament to their hard work and commitment.

As they prepare for the upcoming competition, team members continue to make improvements to their robots in hopes of advancing to the world championship.