Encino Energy updates commissioners

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carroll County Commissioners were visited by Encino Energy representatives Zach Kent and Morgan Schneider at the Feb. 13 meeting to discuss Encino’s operations in Carroll County and report on past results and future plans.

Kent is Encino Energy’s community relations representative, and he introduced the new community relations coordinator at Encino Energy, Morgan Schneider, who recently joined the company but has worked with them in the past.

Kent began by stating 2024 was a phenomenal year for Encino. He said they successfully conducted a leasing campaign in Guernsey, Noble, and Carroll counties. This campaign covered 1.2 million acres. These extra leaseholds encourage development within the core asset area in Carroll County, which is expected to see more development going into 2025.

“Since being headquartered in Carrollton and calling it home, we have a lot of folks and employees that live here in the county,” said Kent. “Carroll County is going to be the most active it has ever been from Encino since operating here. I will refrain from giving specific numbers, but I would be very optimistic if I was living in Carroll County.”

Kent said Encino Energy has reached many milestones, such as currently producing 40,000 barrels of oil a day and becoming the leading oil producer in the state of Ohio. Approximately 50 percent of the oil produced in Ohio comes from Encino Energy. Encino is also the leading natural gas producer in Ohio.

“The safety aspect is 1,000 days of non-recordable injuries to an Encino employee. It is probably one of our biggest milestones that we hit here,” said Kent. “But to put it in perspective with the oil and gas industry, if you ask anyone in the industry, they will say that is a huge accolade to have.”

Additionally, Kent said Encino Energy recently received the Ohio EPA’s “Encouraging Environmental Excellence Award” and, to his knowledge, is the first oil and gas producer to receive it.

“To get that honor, that new genre from the Ohio EPA requires all teams working together from drilling to us, to our safety team working and encouraging good behavior,” said Kent. “And also just hard work and dedication to the communities that we operate in, keeping in mind all of that.”

Next, Kent spoke about the Community Partnership Program, which has also reached milestones. He reported they surpassed $3 million in corporate financial giving since its inception in 2019.

“That is no small feat, and we have done that by helping out on average 30 new organizations, businesses, and nonprofits throughout our whole asset area,” said Kent. “This means we are constantly finding new partners to work with while simultaneously keeping up the old partnerships and keeping those relationships intact that we’ve helped out through five-plus years. We are proud of that. We had $3 million in giving, and $1 million alone was just last year.”

Kent said Encino Energy is constantly looking for more projects to fund and encouraged commissioners to contact them if they need any help. He noted Encino’s involvement in helping with the First Responder coins and contributing funding to the project. He said he hopes that continues because it was a unique project.

Commissioners Donald Leggett II and Chris Modranski both asked Kent for the best way constituents can reach Encino Energy regarding lease contract payments or any other reason. The number for Encino Energy landowner inquiries is 866-858-9001.

In an unrelated matter but also beneficial to Carroll County, Modranski announced The Ohio Department of Transportation procured the Active Transportation Plan Assistance in multiple communities in southwest Carroll County, working in collaboration with Tuscarawas County and Harrison County.

The project area includes three townships in southwestern Carroll County: Orange, Monroe, and Perry townships; the incorporated villages of Leesville, Sherrodsville, and Dellroy; the Village of Bowerston; and portions of Warren and Union townships in Tuscarawas County.

Modranski said potential projects being considered for inclusion in the final plan are:

-Connection of the Conotton Creek Trail in Bowerston to the forthcoming trail between Roswell and New Philadelphia, which would ultimately connect to the Ohio and Erie Towpath Trail.

-Multi-use path connecting Leesville and Sherrodsville to the Conotton Valley High School campus.

Walking paths at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum and neighboring Camp Aldersgate.

-Encircling Atwood Lake with bikeways with Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District involvement.

-Active transportation connection to Leesville Lake.

-A multi-use trail from Dellroy to Carrollton.

-Sidewalk networks and pedestrian safety in villages.

The full press release from Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) can be found on the website at carrollcountyohio.US.

In other business, commissioners:

-APPROVED the purchase of a 48-port access point for $27,855.57. This is necessary to get the new phones and firewall installed. The current switches do not work with the new phones. This includes a multi-year warranty. Leggett noted if this is not done, the courthouse cannot proceed with the new phone system.

-APPROVED change order No. 1 for the Dellroy Community Center Improvement Project (three items) due to weather delays. There is no increase in cost to the contract price of $56,800; the change order increased by 90 days, and the completion date for all work is now May 11.

-HEARD Modranski congratulate Jamie Lewis, senior practice manager at Aultman Orville Carrollton Healthcare Center, for her nomination for the 2025 Ohio Hospital Association Healthcare Worker of the Year. Lewis was instrumental in launching school-based telemedicine in Carroll County, expanding it from one district to five across three counties.

-APPROVED a motion for any attorney fees to come out of the Dog and Kennel Fund. Carroll County Humane Society has appointed Holland and Muirden Attorneys at Law of Sharon Center, Ohio, to handle misdemeanor cases. They will get involved on a case-by-case basis. By law, the Humane Society can hire any attorney. Holland and Muirden Attorneys at Law plan to charge the current public defender rate of $75 per hour for services.

-REAPPOINTED Gary Pearce and Jeff Shuman to the Airport Zoning Board of Appeals for a one-year term effective Feb. 15.

-APPROVED the proposal of Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. of Worthington in the amount of $47,500, with a $5,000 contingency, for professional consulting services for the Carroll County Landfill closure.

-PAID the bills of $152,249.55.

-HELD an executive session with no action taken. However, following the executive session, commissioners approved the motion to allow Modranski discretionary powers to deal with a pending employee issue. The reason for the executive session was to consider the discipline of a public employee.