Faba L. Lewis

Faba Lee Lewis, 85, of Homeworth, died Feb. 18, 2025, at Aultman Alliance Hospital following a monthlong illness.

She was born March 17, 1939, in Salineville to Arthur Woodyard and Pauline Woodyard Kimble.

She attended Carrollton High School. Faba worked for 41 years at Genie/Alliance Manufacturing.

She was a member of the Great Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a former member of the Osnaburg Quilt and Fiber Guild and Hugs and Stitches. She loved watching the Weather Channel, quilting shows on YouTube, and Finding Bigfoot. She was excited to meet three members from the show Mountain Monsters last year.

She married John Lewis in Alliance on Sept. 15, 1958.

Preceding her in death were her husband, John, on April 17, 1992; her parents; stepfather, Francis Kimble; and brother, David Kimble.

She is survived by her four daughters, Sheree (Anthony) Allen, Faba Stuchell, Beverly (Steve) Henderson, and Kimberly Lewis; six grandchildren, Jennifer Stuchell, Erik Allen, Samanthea (Troy) Asher, Jonanthon Allen, Steven (Danielle) Henderson, and Stephanie Henderson; great-grandchildren, Rylynn Asher, Charlie Asher, Zayne Allen, and Baby Henderson, who will arrive this summer; and a brother, Forrest (Cathy) Kimble.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

