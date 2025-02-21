Lady Warriors destroy Meadowbrook in tournament

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

The Carrollton girls’ basketball team kicked off the OHSAA Division IV East 1 Sectional tournament in dominant fashion, as the top-seeded Lady Warriors made quick work of No. 15 seed Byesville Meadowbrook in their sectional opener.

The drama was taken out of the game f aster than air from a flat tire, as the Lady Warriors reeled off the first 11 points to take early control.

By halftime, Carrollton held a commanding 29-8 lead, with the Colts unable to match the Lady Warriors’ fast-paced style of play. Carrollton extended its lead in the third quarter, outscoring Meadowbrook 12-6 for a 41-14 advantage.

With the game well in hand, the Colts went on a scoring run in the fourth quarter, matching their total from the first three periods combined.

Carrollton improved to 17-6 on the season and now awaits a third matchup against Eastern Buckeye Conference rival Minerva after the No. 10-seeded Lady Lions defeated Lisbon Beaver 55-48.

In their first meeting, Carrollton narrowly edged Minerva 37-36. But in the rematch, the Lady Warriors dominated with a 55-14 home victory.