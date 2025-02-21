Malvern Hornets drop IVC Showcase game to Hiland

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

If anything, Malvern’s final week of the regular season gave the Hornets a glimpse into their near future.

The Hornets wrapped up their 2024-25 regular season with a visit to Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans before taking part in the IVC Showcase at Claymont High against Berlin Hiland, the Inter-Valley Conference’s Southern Division champion.

There’s a distinct possibility these two teams could meet again soon—with much more on the line.

First up for the Hornets was a trip to Bishop Rosecrans on Feb. 11. Despite the final score of 78-44, the Bishops remained competitive for stretches of the first half. It was a fourth-quarter collapse that led to the lopsided outcome.

Malvern forged a 21-17 lead in the first quarter and continued to build on it in the second. By halftime, the Hornets held a 40-29 advantage.

They kept their foot on the gas in the second half, ramping up defensive pressure and forcing the Bishops into costly turnovers. Malvern forced 18 turnovers while committing just eight. The Hornets outscored Bishop Rosecrans 17-10 in the third quarter and entered the fourth firmly in control, leading 57-39.

If the first three quarters were rough on the Bishops, the fourth was a nightmare. Their offense sputtered, allowing Malvern to close out the game in emphatic fashion with a 21-5 run. The Hornets shot 51% from the floor while holding the Bishops to 38%.

Malvern’s stat sheet reflected balanced scoring and unselfish play. Jared Witherow led with 18 points, Eric Swain finished with 13, and Braidon Miller posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Drake Hutchison and Rodney Smith each added 10 points. Bishop Rosecrans (15-6) was led by Tyler Bernett’s 17 points, while Brody Boothe chipped in 15.

With Bishop Rosecrans in the rearview, Malvern traveled to Claymont for the IVC Showcase. Their opponent? Top-seeded Berlin Hiland in the Division VI East 1 District. If both teams handle their business in the tournament, this matchup could serve as a preview of the district championship game.

Hiland wasted no time showcasing its defensive prowess, holding the Hornets to just seven first-quarter points while taking an 11-7 lead. The Hawks gradually extended their advantage, adding two points to their lead in the second quarter to go up 24-18 at halftime.

That trend continued in the third and fourth quarters, with Hiland methodically increasing its lead to eight and then 10 points by the final buzzer. Malvern shot a respectable 47% from the field, but Hiland outshot them at a 57% clip.

Smith was the only Hornet in double figures, scoring 14 points. Hutchison and Miller each finished with six points for Malvern (18-4), which is now 0-3 at neutral sites. Hiland (20-1) was led by Nick Wigton, who scored 19 points.