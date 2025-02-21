Recycle bins head to fairgrounds

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

It was announced at the Thursday, Feb. 13, Carroll County Board of Commissioners meeting that the Carroll County Fair Board and Solid Waste District have signed a contract for recycling bins to be placed at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

Commissioner Donald Leggett II said he informed them he would like dumpsters in place by Feb. 20. Update: Unforseen circumstances have led to the dumpsters not being delivered on Feb. 20. Make sure they are there before recycling.

“There will be cameras at the dumpsters,” Leggett said. “Hopefully, residents use them properly. These cameras will be put up for prosecution, if necessary, for violators who use the bins for garbage. The dumpsters will be at the back side of the fairgrounds, to the right side of the salt bins.”

Leggett wanted to make it clear that the dumpsters around the Friendship Center are off-limits and are not for recycling or public use.