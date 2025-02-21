Warriors’ winning streak ends before double OT win

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

All good things must come to an end, as was the case for the Carrollton boys’ basketball team. Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Warriors finally lost—and at home no less—as Canton South handed them a 46-42 defeat.

Better now than during the postseason tournament, right?

Carrollton, which had been averaging 63 points per game during its winning streak, had an uncharacteristically cold shooting night against the Wildcats. Still, the Warriors took a slight lead after the first quarter, 12-11.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter, combining for just 17 points. Carrollton managed to add one more point to its lead, heading into halftime with a 21-19 advantage.

The third quarter proved pivotal. Canton South nearly matched its first-half output, scoring 18 points, while the Warriors mustered just 10. Just like that, a slim two-point lead turned into a six-point deficit.

In the final quarter, Carrollton attempted a comeback but could only trim two points from the Wildcats’ lead, watching their winning streak go up in smoke. Andrew Birong finished with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors. Tanner Bunish led Canton South (9-11) with a game-high 17 points, while Ronan Lang added 10.

Four days later, the Warriors traveled to Canal Fulton to face Northwest and won a thriller, battling through two overtimes for a 76-74 victory.

Fittingly, the final game of the regular season mirrored Carrollton’s opening night overtime loss to East Liverpool back in early December.

The Warriors came out firing, taking a 20-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. But the Indians refused to roll over, battling back in the second quarter to cut Carrollton’s advantage in half.

A fast-paced third quarter saw the Warriors add a point to their lead, entering the final period ahead 53-48. But that cushion wasn’t enough, as Northwest outscored Carrollton 12-7 to force overtime.

The Indians looked poised to complete the comeback, limiting the Warriors to two points in the extra period and holding a three-point lead as time ticked away.

That’s when Birong came through, drawing a foul as he scored. With ice in his veins, the senior sank the free throw to force a second overtime.

Birong wasn’t finished. With the score tied and a third overtime looming, he drilled the game-winning shot with four seconds remaining to seal the win.

Just like that, the loss to Canton South was a distant memory.

While Birong delivered in the clutch, Carrollton wouldn’t have been in position to win without the stellar play of freshman point guard Tayvian Johnson, who just so happened to be celebrating his 15th birthday.

Johnson led the Warriors (14-6) with 28 points and six assists. Birong recorded another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Everett Brooks and Bryce Lonca each chipped in 11 points.