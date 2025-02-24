Betty H. Walters

Betty H. Walters, 90, of The Willows, 2531 Old Rosebud Road, Lexington, Ky. 40509, died after a long-term illness Feb. 20, 2025.

Betty was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Carrollton, Ohio, to the late William J. and Helen G. (Baker) Shepherd.

She was a resident of Carrollton and Minerva, Ohio. Later, she lived in Wilmore and Lexington, Kentucky. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Carrollton and Minerva, Ohio, and of Centenary Methodist Church in Lexington, Kentucky.

Betty was a registered nurse who worked for Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio, and a librarian for Jessamine County Public Library in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Helen (Clay) Robinson of Lexington, Kentucky; her father, Tom Walters; her stepmother, Linda Giurgevich Walters; her granddaughter, Colleen (Grant) Williams, and great-granddaughter, Charlotte; her nieces, Ann (Paul) Baransy of Ottawa, Ohio, Jeani (Max) Good of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Nola (Jim) Quealy of Seal Beach, California; and her nephew, William James III (Kimberly) of Dublin, Ohio.

Betty had a passion for baking delicious pies, cookies, and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed gardening—growing beautiful roses—as well as reading, listening to music, and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats (especially basketball). Spending time with her family and friends brought her great meaning and joy.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington Humane Society (lexingtonhumanesociety.org).

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.