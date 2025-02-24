Gilbert C. Norris

Gilbert C. Norris, 67, of Minerva, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Aultman Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born June 4, 1957, in Zanesville to the late Herbert Norris and Lillian (Marshall) (Holbert) Norris.

He was a heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 in Akron and a member of Crystal Park Wesleyan Church in Canton.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ella (Tabler) Norris, whom he married Dec. 22, 1979; his daughter, Cassandra Norris (Derrick Norris) of East Canton; two sons, Gabriel (Janet) Norris of Salem and Jason (Ashley) Dexter of Canton; two sisters, Janice Gibson of Zanesville and Kimberly Norris of Minerva; three brothers, Kenneth Holbert of Athens, Jeffrey Norris of Zanesville, and Vaden Norris of Zanesville; and six grandchildren: Jaquellynn, Roman, Alexsondra, Damaris, Ahmriella, and Selah.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Linda Mayle, and a brother, James Holbert.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at Minerva First Christian Church, with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours are Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at Minerva First Christian Church and Friday from 10-11 a.m., one hour before services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Park Wesleyan Church in Canton.

