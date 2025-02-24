Gladys “Chris” Mayfield

Gladys “Chris” Mayfield, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

She was born April 1, 1940, in Dover, Ohio, to the late Dean and Mary Brady.

She was a 1960 graduate of Ellet High School.

Chris was a huge NASCAR fan and especially admired the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. She loved spreading love to her family and friends, and more importantly, she loved the Lord our God with all her heart.

On April 14, 1974, she married the love of her life, James N. Mayfield. Together they owned and successfully operated Mayfield Truck Repair for 22 years. They moved to Carrollton in 2002 and have been part of the community ever since, faithfully attending Carrollton Baptist Temple with Pastor David Powell.

She is survived by her husband and four children: Autumn (Mayfield) Chey, Pamela Mayfield, Keith Powell and Dawn Anstine; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jimmy and Ronnie Brady.

A special thanks to all those who assisted in the wonderful care provided by hospice.

“He hath delivered my soul in peace from the battle that was against me.” – Psalm 55:18

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, from noon until services begin at 1 p.m. at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home, 303 S. Chapel St., Louisville, OH 44641.

Condolences and special memories of Chris can be shared with her family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.