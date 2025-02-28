Carrollton High School academic team advances

The Carrollton High School Academic Challenge team won the Feb. 18 Jefferson County League tournament for the first time since 2016.

At the tournament, they defeated Harrison Central, East Liverpool, Buckeye Local, and Indian Creek. The team went 6-1 during the regular season, tying for first place with Indian Creek.

By winning the league tournament, they have qualified for the Ohio Academic Competition regional tournament, which will be held April 12 at Copley High School, according to CHS Principal Jason Eddy, who also serves as the Academic Challenge team’s coach.

Eddy said this is the first time in nearly 10 years that the district has fielded a team that will make it to regionals. They will continue to practice for the upcoming challenge, he noted.

“We’ve got a really balanced team. We’ve only got one senior, so everybody’s coming back except one,” Eddy added.

Team captain Bryce Hartong, a junior, said they had much to be thankful for and were grateful for Eddy and the hard work of everyone involved in the competition.

“It was like a little ‘Cinderella story’ almost. We got knocked out last year. We really give it our all every single time, and that really works,” Hartong added.