CHS claims sectional title at Claymont; 11 advance to districts

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

Carrollton’s wrestling team dominated the Division II sectional tournament at Claymont High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, securing the championship with a team score of 206. The Warriors, who will be sending 11 qualifiers to districts, outpaced host Claymont (183.5) and Minerva (158.5) to take the top spot and send several wrestlers to the district tournament in Steubenville next weekend.

The top four finishers in each weight class automatically advance to districts, while fifth-place finishers serve as district alternates.

Carrollton crowned two individual champions, with Cael Lowdermilk (113 pounds) pinning Minerva’s Kolton Almasy in just 39 seconds and Nolan Dietrich (175 pounds) winning by fall over Philo’s Jack Lincicome in 1:22.

Several other Carrollton wrestlers made deep runs to the finals. Sawyer Broadwater (106 pounds) finished as the runner-up after falling to Maysville’s Ziggy Sandobal in a 10-3 decision. Jayden Sutton (138 pounds) also reached the championship match but was pinned by Claymont’s DreVonn Searcy at 3:45. John Childs (144 pounds) battled to a close 4-2 decision loss against John Glenn’s Owen Edwards.

Carrollton showed its depth in the consolation rounds, with Justin Hart (120 pounds) earning third place with a dominant 9-0 major decision over Maysville’s Walker Archer. Jon Byler (126 pounds) claimed third with a technical fall (15-0) over East Liverpool’s Wyatt McCune, while Andrew Childs (132 pounds) pinned John Glenn’s Zayde Cole in 4:39.

The Warriors continued to rack up crucial points in the upper weights, as Josh Rhiel (215 pounds) placed third after pinning Maysville’s Kade Renner in just 46 seconds. Heavyweight Cash Robinson (285 pounds) finished in fifth place, earning a spot as a district alternate.

With the sectional title secured, Carrollton now turns its attention to the district tournament in Steubenville, set for Friday and Saturday. A strong showing there will determine which Warriors will advance to the state tournament in Columbus.