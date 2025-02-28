Four Carrollton girls moving onto district tournament

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

The Carrollton Warriors delivered a strong performance at the OHSAA Girls East Sectional Tournament on Feb. 23 at Claymont High School, finishing third overall with 98.0 team points. The team will send four wrestlers to the district tournament, with one additional wrestler securing alternate status.

Riley Alborn captured the sectional title at 190 pounds, pinning New Philadelphia’s Isabelle Ramirez in 1:29. Kailey Delawder placed second at 235 pounds, finishing as the runner-up after falling to Zanesville’s Dana Murdock in the finals. At 135 pounds, Paityn Crank clinched her spot at districts with a 42-second pin of New Philadelphia’s Annabelle Rummell. Ayriana Krantz also qualified for districts at 140 pounds, advancing with a bye in the third-place match.

Kira McDaniel placed fifth at 115 pounds, finishing just outside district qualification after a 9-2 decision loss to Minerva’s Ellie Kuttie. She will serve as a district alternate.

Carrollton’s 98-point effort placed the Warriors third in the team standings, finishing behind Steubenville (130 points) and Minerva (120 points).

The Warriors’ four district qualifiers and one alternate will now prepare for the district tournament at Mentor on March 2, where a top-four finish will earn a berth at the OHSAA State Tournament in Columbus.