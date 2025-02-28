Malvern qualifies three wrestlers for district tournament

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

The Malvern wrestling team competed at the Division III sectional tournament at Sandy Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, finishing 10th in the team standings with 68 points. The Hornets are sending three wrestlers to the district tournament in Coshocton, with one alternate.

Tyson Clear (165 pounds) led the way, capturing a sectional championship with a dominant performance. Clear pinned Garaway’s Matt Frey in just 1:05 in the finals, securing his No. 1 seed for districts.

Dalton Pennington (126 pounds) fought his way to a 4th-place finish, punching his ticket to the district tournament.

Jacob Rubins (175 pounds) also placed 4th, earning his spot at districts.

Jeremiah Fach (157 pounds) placed 5th, making him a district alternate in case a qualifier is unable to compete.

Malvern’s district qualifiers and alternate will now prepare for the Division III district tournament at Coshocton High School on Friday and Saturday, where they will compete for a spot in the state tournament in Columbus.