Malvern wins Momentum Award

Malvern Elementary School has been recognized with the Momentum Award by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce for outstanding academic achievement during the 2023-24 school year.

This prestigious honor is awarded to schools that increase their Performance Index by three or more points while achieving a Value-Added rating of four or more stars, according to Brown Local School supt. Mark Scott.

“The Momentum Award is a testament to Malvern Elementary’s commitment to excellence, both for its students and the Malvern community. The school demonstrated significant improvements in math, reading, and science, culminating in a four‐star overall rating on the most recent state report card,” Scott said.

Malvern Elementary principal Danielle Hawk expressed her pride in the students and staff, stating:

“I am very proud of our students and staff at Malvern Elementary. We have been working so hard to improve our academics, climate and culture. This award demonstrates that the hard work is paying off. It is a great day to be a Malvern Hornet!”, she added.

Curriculum Director Dawn Kaufman also praised the dedication of the educators, emphasizing their commitment to student success.

“The teachers have really been committed to improving literacy and participating in ongoing high‐quality professional development. We are excited to see the results of these important initiatives. Great job, students and staff!,” Kaufman stated.