Minerva girls sending six wrestlers to districts

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

The Minerva girls wrestling team put together a strong performance at the OHSAA Girls East Sectional Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Claymont High School, finishing as the team runner-up with 120 points, just behind Steubenville (130 points).

Minerva is sending six wrestlers to the district tournament at Harrison Central, with one additional wrestler earning a spot as a district alternate.

Minerva crowned two sectional champions, as Bailey Hilliard (105 pounds) won the title with a 15-7 major decision over Maysville’s Kyrie Valentine, and Bridget Hilliard (110 pounds) dominated her finals match, pinning Claymont’s Jilian Patterson in just 46 seconds.

Along with the two champions, four other Minerva wrestlers secured district berths with top-four finishes: Sarah Sphon (120 pounds) placed second, falling to Steubenville’s Talea Guntrum by pin at 1:36 in the finals. Rachel Weaver (130 pounds) also placed second, dropping her title bout to Steubenville’s Maleah Barbour by pin at 3:26. Isabella Scarry (140 pounds) earned a runner-up finish, advancing to districts despite a finals loss by pin at 0:39 to Caldwell’s Asie Poland. Aaleyah Barrett (125 pounds) finished fourth, punching her ticket to districts.

Ellie Kuttie (115 pounds) placed fifth, earning a district alternate spot with a 9-2 decision over Carrollton’s Kira McDaniel.

Minerva’s six district qualifiers and one alternate will compete at the district tournament at Mentor High School on Sunday, March 2, aiming for a top-four finish to advance to the OHSAA State Tournament in Columbus.