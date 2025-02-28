Steve Javersak

Steve Javersak, 77, of Mountain Grove, Missouri, and formerly of Carroll County, Ohio, died Feb. 11, 2025.

He was born March 11, 1947, and was a son of the late Steve and Mary Javersak.

Steve was a retired dairy farmer and worked for Fox Township in Carroll County. He attended Green Mountain Baptist Church in Mountain Grove.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Javersak; a son, John (Jamie); two daughters, Mary Javersak and Lisa Javersak; and seven grandchildren, Megan Aubihl, Jacob (Megan) Javersak, Eric (Kylie) Aubihl, Iris (Dane) Donich, Jeremy (Aaliyah) Javersak, Natalie (Zack) McKibben, and Shevin Javersak.

Steve also has six great-grandchildren, Marlee, Mila, Kippton, Eli, Reagan, and Emberlee, with one due in July. He is also survived by a sister, Marsha Schumacher, and a brother, Joel (Jean) Javersak.

Funeral services were held in Mountain Grove on Feb. 14, 2025.