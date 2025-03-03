Ruth J. Fedasz

Ruth J. Fedasz, 94, a lifetime resident of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died suddenly in her home Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2025.

She was born Aug. 4, 1930, in Sherrodsville and was the daughter of the late John Reuben and Eleanor Gertrude (Bell) Vaughan.

Her husband of 64 years, Stephen Fedasz, passed away April 20, 2018. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Vaughan; sisters, Janet Raker and Eileen Carroll; two infant sisters, Helen and Gwendolyn Vaughan; and a son-in-law, William H. Phillips.

Ruth was primarily a homemaker, taking pride in raising their son and three daughters. Once they were grown, she worked several hospitality jobs, including eight years each at Pep Fuel (now Dave’s Diner) in Sherrodsville, the Holiday Inn in New Philadelphia, and the former Atwood Lake Resort and Conference Center, where she was a front-desk favorite and able to work with several of her grandkids throughout her years there. She finally retired at 86 as a switchboard operator at Union Hospital in Dover, where she served for 16 years. A 1949 graduate of the former Sherrodsville High School, she was a past matron of the former Orange Chapter Order of Eastern Star, and she attended Sherrodsville Calvary Church.

Ruth really shined during Thanksgiving, annually hosting an epic spread for the entire family, who came from far and wide. She also enjoyed the company of her friends in their local card club, rarely missing a biweekly euchre gathering for well over 50 years. She cherished the time she and Steve had with their loyal boxers, two of them named Major. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. She was always up for a road trip, whether to Connecticut to visit her daughter and family, to Florida to spend time with her sister, or to Columbus to celebrate a great-grandchild’s birthday. Ruth preferred to be at the wheel and prided herself on always knowing the best route, but she was happy to hop on a plane too—once abroad to Italy to visit her daughter in the military and, more recently, on a sisters’ trip to Alaska, where the three of them went white-water rafting well into their 80s.

Ruth, Grandma, and G.G. is survived and loved by her four children and their families: Tina Phillips of Conotton, Ohio; Ann (Dr. Brian) Dunlap of Coshocton, Ohio; Jennifer (Dan) Weed of Tolland, Connecticut; and Stephen J. (Stacey) Fedasz of Westchester, Ohio.

She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Jenny (Aaron) Fuerst of Worthington, Ohio; Cory (Kacey) Phillips of Jewett, Ohio; Matthew (Shawna) Phillips of Green, Ohio; Lucas Dunlap of Canton, Ohio; Andrew and Stuart Dunlap, both of Coshocton, Ohio; Joseph Fedasz of Westchester, Ohio; Daniel Weed of Tolland, Connecticut; and Madeline (Wes) Talbot of Alexandria, Virginia.

She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren: Grant, Reed, and Brock Fuerst, all of Worthington; Hattie, Hazel, and Henry Phillips of Jewett; William and Eleanor Phillips of Green, Ohio; and Anastasia Talbot of Alexandria, Virginia; as well as a sister, June Grimes of Trenton, Florida.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 3, 2025, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with the Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

Ruth’s and Steve’s ashes will be interred together at a later date in Zion Cemetery near Sherrodsville.

Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Sherrodsville Calvary Church, P.O. Box 277, Sherrodsville, OH 44675.

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home, 740-269-9225



