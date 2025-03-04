Carol J. Smith

Carol J. Smith, 83, of Carrollton, formerly of Amsterdam, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2025, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

A daughter of the late William and Beatrice Featsent Price, she was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Carol was a member of the Rose Society.

She is survived by a son, Robin (Cindy) Smith of Owings Mills, Maryland; a daughter, Karen Smith of Carrollton; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judith (Larry) Whitfield and Kathleen (Mark) Krystek.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Clint Smith, in 2008, and a daughter, Laura Yocum.

In accordance with Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held March 15, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Wesleyan Church in Carrollton with Pastor Gordon Warner officiating.