Nancy K. Reed

Nancy K. Reed, 84, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia.

A daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Brown Clark, she was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Columbiana County, Ohio.

Nancy worked for more than 30 years at Kishman’s IGA as a member of the office staff. She enjoyed bowling in leagues from Salineville to Dellroy.

She is survived by her daughter, Leann (John) Wenner of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Adam (Courtney) Wenner and Nancy (Dustin) Boley; three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Clayton, and Landon; and her siblings, Richard (Sherry) Clark and Linda (Ed) Yurkovich.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2006, and a brother, Frank.

In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, a private graveside service was held for the family in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.