Yolanda Gaines

Yolanda Lana Gaines passed away March 2, 2025, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 1, 1968, to the late Bill and Linda (Jones) Gaines.

Lana was a 1987 graduate of Carrollton High School and was employed by Synchrony Financial in Canton.

She is survived by her daughter, Billie Jo Gaines; sister, Kathy (Jerry) Nape; aunts, Marlene (Jones) Wilson and Darla (Jones) Pat Stitt; uncle, Gary Slayman of McDonough, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Linda Gaines; grandparents, Roy and Flo Jones, Roy “Chub” Jones, and Ralph Jones; and her cousin, Marrion Jones.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121