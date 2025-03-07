Alborn pins her way to a district title, state berth

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

Carrollton sophomore Riley Alborn is heading back to the OHSAA state wrestling tournament after a dominant performance at districts, securing her spot for the second consecutive year.

Competing in the 190-pound weight class, Alborn opened the tournament with a commanding first-round victory, pinning Hadleigh Taylor of United in just 54 seconds. She continued her run in the quarterfinals, pinning Chelsea Gipson of Cleveland Heights at the 2:37 mark.

Alborn clinched her state tournament berth in the semifinal round, where she pinned West Branch’s Jocelyn Brink in 1:44. She capped off her district tournament performance with a championship victory, pinning Mentor’s Dlorrah Harrold in just 33 seconds.

In addition to Alborn’s success, Carrollton’s Paityn Crank will travel to Columbus as an alternate after earning a fifth-place finish at districts. Crank secured her alternate spot with a hard-fought 4-2 decision over Madison’s Sarah Forster.

The OHSAA state wrestling tournament is set to take place March 7-9 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.