Carrollton 6th grader places third at regional spelling bee

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

A Carrollton sixth grader placed third among 33 contestants from four counties at the regional spelling bee held March 1 at the Kent State Stark Conference Center in North Canton.

Haven O’Kelly-Hensley, daughter of Tim and Elaine Hensley, attained the honor among contestants from Carroll, Holmes, Stark, and Tuscarawas counties.

According to Carrollton Middle School Principal Tim Albrecht, Haven was eliminated in the sixth round of the bee when she misspelled the word “narcoleptic,” claiming third place.

Winner of the regional bee was Blaze Blacketer of Oakwood Middle School, who will represent this region in the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C., later this school year. Tommy Schervish of St. Michael School was the runner-up.