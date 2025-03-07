Clear is heading back to state

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

Malvern senior Tyson Clear is heading to the OHSAA state wrestling tournament for the third consecutive season after a strong performance at the Coshocton High School district tournament, finishing as the runner-up in the 165-pound weight class.

Clear opened the tournament with an emphatic 46-second pin over Fairview’s Jackson Habbyshaw. He continued his momentum in the quarterfinals, pinning Logan Hamlin of Paint Valley in 1:31.

In the semifinals, Clear secured his state qualification in dominant fashion, pinning Waynedale’s Lane Troyer in just 42 seconds. With the victory, he won his first three matches of the tournament by first-period pin.

Clear’s run ended in the district championship match, where he fell in a hard-fought 7-4 decision to Barnesville’s Ayden King, settling for second place.

With his runner-up finish, Clear will once again represent Malvern at the state tournament which is slated for March 7-9 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.