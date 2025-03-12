Blaine Strawder

Blaine Strawder, 67, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover.

A son of the late Elden and June Dowdell Strawder, he was born Oct. 3, 1957, in Dennison, Ohio.

Blaine was a 1976 graduate of Carrollton High School and served in the U.S. Army.

Blaine’s dedication and passion for his community were unmatched. Through his tireless efforts, he spearheaded the return of the beloved fireworks display, ensuring that families and friends could once again gather in awe beneath the dazzling night sky. Even after securing their return, he remained instrumental in keeping the tradition alive for several years, always working behind the scenes to make each celebration bigger and better.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Geitgey; two grandchildren, Shane Geitgey and Kelsey Geitgey; brothers, Bruce, Brian, Brad, and Brent; and a sister, Cathy (Forrest) Kimble.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan, in 2010 and a brother, Brett, in 1993.

A memorial visitation will be held for Blaine on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.