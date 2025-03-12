Michelle A. Barrick

Michelle A. Barrick, 57, of Carrollton passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Altercare of Louisville after an extended illness.

She was born June 22, 1967, in Canton, the daughter of Larry Barrick of East Canton and Ruth and Charles Foster of Malvern.

Michelle had a love of flowers, butterflies, music, and all things purple! She truly had a heart of gold and a giving spirit and has given the gift of life to others through her donation to Lifebanc.

She was preceded in death by her longtime partner, Jimmy Piggott, and her dad, Charles Foster.

She is survived by her mother, Ruth Foster of Malvern; two sisters, Kim (Paul) Miller of Minerva and Kathy (Ed) Ritter of Malvern; brother, Ty (Kim) Foster of Carrollton; Jimmy’s son, Arron Piggott of Virginia; special cousin, Pagan McQuaid of Lake Cable; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Mercy Medical Center Hospice for their wonderful care during this difficult time.

