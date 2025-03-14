Brown Local breaks ground on athletic complex

Brown Local Schools proudly celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Malvern Athletic Complex on Tuesday, March 4, at Malvern Community Park. The ceremony brought together Malvern High School coaches, student-athletes, school administration, supporters, and Board of Education members to mark the beginning of the project.

The 6,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on the former locker room site and will include home and visiting locker rooms; accessible public restrooms and a family restroom; weight room; coaches’ offices; athletic training area; officials’ locker room, and storage.

This new athletic complex will replace the former locker room, originally built in 1989 and recently demolished to make way for improvements. Construction will begin immediately, with the facility scheduled to open in August 2025—just in time for the fall sports season. This upgrade aims to enhance the experience of both athletes and fans by addressing critical needs for improved restrooms and locker room facilities.

In addition to the new complex, the district is actively seeking donor funding to support further enhancements, including weight room equipment; infield turf and drainage for baseball and softball fields, reducing game cancellations and increasing usability, and football field turf, benefiting football, track, cross country, cheer, band, and elementary events.

The ongoing fundraising campaign has already raised approximately $450,000 toward its $1.3 million goal. Key milestones include:

-$500,000 raised: Installation of weight room equipment and infield turf for baseball and softball.

-$1 million raised: Exploration of football field turf options.

The fundraising effort has been bolstered by generous donations from local businesses and individuals, including foundational contributions from Roman Plumbing (Kocher Family), Mr. James Woods, BellStores, donations made in memory of Beverly Tucci, Yerrick Enterprises, and Uptown Auto Services.

To honor contributors, the district has established the following donor recognition tiers:

-National Champion Donor – $100,000+

-State Champion Donor – $50,000

-All-Ohio Donor – $25,000

-All-League Donor – $10,000

-Varsity Letter Donor – $5,000

-Hornet Donor – $1,000

Community members and businesses interested in supporting the Malvern Athletic Project can send donations to: Malvern Athletic Project – Brown Local Schools, 3242 Coral Rd. NW, Malvern, OH 44644.

For more information, please contact Athletic Director Dave Tucci, Superintendent Mark Scott, or any Malvern Athletic Booster Club officer.