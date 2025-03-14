Carrollton Fire Department “pushes-in” new tanker

Carrollton Fire Department welcomed its new 3,000-gallon tanker to the fleet with a ceremonial push-in on March 8.

Approximately 17 firefighters attended the push-in event. A push-in ceremony is a tradition in which firefighters push a new fire truck into the station, symbolizing the unity of the fire department and their commitment to the community. It also honors the history of firefighting, as the tradition began in the 17th century with hand-drawn and horse-drawn fire engines.

“I want to thank the truck dealer, Axes and Irons; Mayor William Stoneman; council members; Administrator Mark Wells; Fiscal Officer Darla Tipton; and Michele Catlett with Consumers National Bank for financing the truck,” said Carrollton Fire Department Chief Shane Thomas. “Most of all, we want to thank our taxpayers for their continued support.”

The truck was purchased within the fire department budget at a cost of $450,200. The fire department has sold two of four trucks, and the other two are currently listed with brokers, with deals in progress. This tanker was purchased at no cost to the village.