Malvern’s Clear caps wrestling career with third-place state finish

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

Malvern senior Tyson Clear ended his high school wrestling career on a high note, securing a third-place finish at the OHSAA state tournament with a victory over St. Paris Graham’s Kyler Crooks—an opponent he had already defeated in the quarterfinals.

Clear’s final match was a testament to his resilience and ability to adjust, as he topped Crooks once again in the 165-pound division to earn his spot on the podium.

“It’s always tough wrestling the same guy multiple times,” Clear said. “You have to be ready for adjustments, and you have to bring your best every time. There’s a lot of respect involved in matches like that.”

Clear’s journey through the state tournament was a battle from start to finish: First round: Clear pinned Rowan Wiley (Salem Southern) in just 1:02. Quarterfinals: Clear earned a 7-3 decision over Kyler Crooks (Graham Local). Semifinals: Braxton Quaintance (Lakota) defeated Clear 7-1, sending him to the consolation bracket. Consolation semifinals: Clear rebounded with a dominant pin over Lane Lopez (Delta) in 1:45 to advance to the third-place match.

While he fell short of a state title, Clear said his time at Malvern shaped him into the wrestler he is today.

“This program has meant everything to me,” he said. “The coaches, my teammates, the work we put in together—it’s all had a huge impact on my life. I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had here.”

His next chapter will take him to the collegiate level, as he has committed to wrestle for Edinboro University, a Division I program. He’s eager for the challenges that await him on the mat.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds in college wrestling,” Clear said. “It’s a new level, a new opportunity, and I’m ready to put in the work.”

With his high school career behind him, Clear leaves a lasting legacy at Malvern—one of hard work, determination, and an unwavering commitment to the sport.