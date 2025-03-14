Minerva’s Hilliard, Sphon battle at state tournament

FPS Editor Jordan Miller

Minerva’s Bailey Hilliard and Sarah Sphon took the mat at the OHSAA girls state wrestling tournament over the weekend, competing against the best in Ohio. Though neither wrestler placed, both represented Minerva with determination and resilience in their respective weight classes.

Hilliard, a freshman competing at 105 pounds, opened her first state tournament experience against Urbana’s Libertie Nigh, falling by technical fall, 18-3. She rebounded in the consolation bracket, earning an 11-7 decision over Elmwood’s Triniti Bechstein to keep her tournament hopes alive. However, in the second round of consolations, Sandusky’s Nikera Johnson pinned Hilliard in 45 seconds, ending her state tournament run.

Sphon, a senior wrestling in the 120-pound division, faced a tough bracket in her final high school tournament. She dropped her opening-round match to Olentangy Orange’s Mackenzie Carder by pin in 1:23. Sphon responded with an emphatic performance in the consolation bracket, dominating Aliyah Frederick of Chaminade Julienne with a 15-0 technical fall victory. Her tournament run came to an end in the next round when Taylor’s Gabby Fenton pinned her in 4:42.

Though their seasons ended short of the podium, both Hilliard and Sphon showcased their abilities on the state’s biggest stage. With Hilliard gaining valuable experience as a freshman and Sphon closing out her high school career as a state qualifier, Minerva’s girls wrestling program continues to build momentum for the future.