William F. Moore Jr.

William F. Moore Jr., 77, passed away March 7, 2025.

Brother Bill, as he was fondly called by family and friends, was born Jan. 23, 1948.

He is survived by his daughter, Brandee Moore; grandson, Adam Lashley; sisters, Donna Sharp and Teresa Trappenberg of Canton; brothers, Mike (Linda) Moore and Gary (Teresa) Moore; sister-in-law, Debbie Moore of Carrollton; and far too many nieces and nephews to mention.

Preceding him in death are his parents, William F. Moore Sr. and Maude E. Moore; brothers, Buddy Moore and his best friend and partner in crime, T.A. Moore; and his very precious granddaughter, Neely Lashley.

Bill gallantly served two terms in Vietnam in the Armed Forces, where he earned the Bronze Star and various other medals.

Bill loved music and surely found a dance floor in heaven. Words can’t express how much he will be missed by all his family and friends at future gatherings. He loved to eat and was fiercely competitive. His basic rules were: never let anyone win and never cheat!

A memorial service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 22, 2025, at the Harlem Community Center, 3168 Apollo Road, Carrollton.