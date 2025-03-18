Camilla Lanka

Camilla Lanka, 92, of Carrollton, passed away Monday evening at Danbury Nursing Home in Massillon.

Born June 7, 1932, in St. Michael, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Fesko Leghart.

Camilla was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton.

She is survived by three sons, Greg (Karen) Lanka, Kip (Susan) Lanka, and Tim Lanka; a daughter, Denise (Jerry) Morelli; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 1997; a son, Roger; two infant children, Jeffrey and Monica; brothers Raymond, Frank, and Jack Leghart; and sisters Maryanne Keilman, Rita Elgin, Evelyne Leghart, Patricia Leghart, and Dolores Krumlauf.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 24, 2025, at noon at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Carrollton.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Camilla’s name to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 748 Roswell Road, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.