Commissioners prepare for upcoming statewide fire drill

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

The Emergency Management Agency visited Carroll County Commissioners at its Thursday, March 13, meeting regarding the statewide fire drill. A new power plant was briefly touched upon at the March 17 meeting.

March 16 through 22 is Severe Weather Awareness Week. The fire drill will be held March 19, and the courthouse will participate. EMA Director Tom Cottis and Deputy Director Dustin Lucas attended the meeting.

Lucas said the EMA and Carrollton Fire Department will be on hand, and dispatch will notify surrounding fire departments. If severe weather is occurring, the drill will be delayed so the alarms can be used for important functions.

Lucas reminded commissioners and those viewing online that the tornado siren warning is one continual blast for up to three minutes.

“I urge everyone to take this time to go over family plans in case of severe weather and sign up for the Carroll County alert emails,” said Lucas.

In other matters, on March 17, Commissioner Chris Modranski said the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has signed an option agreement with Advanced Power for the remaining acreage at Commerce Park.

Modranski noted this is the same company that brought Carroll Co. Energy to the county. They want to build a power plant and data center between Malvern and Minerva. A permit application has been submitted. Advanced Power is working with Carrollton and Malvern villages for water to supply it.

In other business, commissioners:

-Heard Modranski explain that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Mineral Resources Management has sent a letter advising that Rosebud Mining Company has submitted an application for a coal mining permit renewal. The application is for the Carrollton Warrior Reserves Mine located in Section 36 and Section 6 of Union Township.

-Approved a letter to be sent to Portage County Commissioners thanking them for the donated 2006 truck and 2007 trailer.

“Thanks to the commissioners for their generous donation,” said Commissioner Robert Wirkner. “This will make a difference in serving our community better. Your generosity will have a meaningful impact on local agency services.”

“Definitely two good pieces to be given to you,” commented Commissioner Donald Leggett II.

-Heard Cottis report an excess of PPE, and the state of Ohio has given them the OK to thin the stockpile down on some of the items. There are 60,000 to 70,000 masks, gloves, and lab coats. Cottis is working with Director Dawn Faulk of the Carroll County Home to get the supplies where they can be used.

“We figured to keep it from sitting on the shelf, we will get it to the county home to save the taxpayers some money,” said Cottis.

-Approved an additional service request for the annex building. The design architect for the doors and windows needs $10,450 to proceed. Windows need to be changed out, and gaps in exterior doors need to be addressed. The windows were not in the project scope to keep costs down, but it became necessary.

Modranski said commissioners have a heavy contingency budget to cover costs like this. He assured the public that commissioners are prepared for these types of expenses.

-Approved the purchase agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Carroll County and the Board of Township Trustees of Union Township, Carroll County, for the purchase of one 1996 Rosco RB48 Road Broom in the amount of $4,500.