Danny’s Detailing provides deep cleans, coatings

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Danny Leggett has been in the detailing business for more than 26 years since going full time with Danny’s Detailing.

“It was just a hobby of mine when I was in school,” said Leggett. “I detailed my own car, my parents’ car and friends’ vehicles. My hobby turned into a business after doing this part time on the side for a few years.”

Leggett offers exterior and interior packages. Exterior services include washing, decontaminating paint, using a clay bar, cleaning wheels, tires and wheel wells, buffing out scratches and imperfections, and applying a coat of wax. Interior services include using air to blow out cracks, steam cleaning vinyl and fabric surfaces, dressing all vinyl, rubber and plastic, vacuuming and shampooing seats and floors, and cleaning the headliner and windows.

Leggett says he usually goes for training four or five times a year. Some training events are in state, while others are out of state. At these classes, Leggett learns about different chemicals and products as well as new techniques. He gets certified in everything he does and belongs to the International Detailing Association (IDA).

“Technology has changed over the years, and we have different ways of going about getting vehicles clean. We have different products, but the actual cleaning part is all the same,” said Leggett. “In these times, people are so busy they don’t have time to clean their vehicles. I try to explain to my customers exactly what is going to go on their car. You don’t have to be a rich person to get your car cleaned.”

Leggett also offers ceramic coating, which lasts much longer than wax and provides an additional layer of protection for the vehicle. According to Leggett, wax lasts approximately six months, while ceramic coatings can last up to five years or longer depending on maintenance and the quality of the coating.

“It is very rewarding for me to see what I can do to a car from beginning to end,” said Leggett.

Danny lives with his wife, Vanita, who helps with the business’s clerical work.

Danny’s Detailing is located at 243 Second St. SE, Carrollton. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment only. For more information, call 330-323-7021.