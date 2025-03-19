Geraldine K. Burchett

Geraldine K. Burchett, 84, of Minerva, passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 23, 1940, in Salineville to Kenneth McKee and Margaret (Detchon) Wright.

She graduated from Salineville High School and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Ronald Burchett, who died July 5, 2015; a son, Terry Burchett; and a sister, Sandra Needham.

She is survived by three sons, Donald (Jan) Burchett, Jeffrey Burchett, and Richard (Melody) Burchett, all of Minerva; a brother, Robert (Michelle) Wright of Minerva; five grandchildren, Cheri Mondich, Nicholas (Danielle) Burchett, Mason (Jordan) Burchett, Amanda (Justin) Whitesell, and Lindsay Burchett; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private family burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

