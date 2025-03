Perry Panthers head boys basketball coach Matt Voll, a former Carrollton coach, smiles after his team defeated North Royalton (24-1) in a thrilling 66-63 victory in the Division II state semifinal, securing a spot in the state championship game. The Panthers (14-13), who entered the postseason at 9-13, have won five straight games. They will face Westerville North (24-2) on Friday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m.