Susan J. Patterson

Susan Joy Patterson, 75, of Minerva, passed away at Aultman Medical Foundation on Monday, March 17, 2025.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio, on Sept. 13, 1949, to Egbert and Rose (Tuscano) Patterson.

Susan worked diligently in the dietary department at St. Luke’s Lutheran Community, where she was known for her commitment and attention to detail. Her colleagues remember her as a reliable and hardworking member of the team.

Beyond her professional life, Susan found joy in the simplest pleasures. She cherished time fishing and camping with her grandchildren, creating memories that would last a lifetime. She found great joy in the kitchen, where her talent for baking and cooking brought comfort and delight to family and friends. Her home was often filled with the inviting aroma of freshly baked goods, a testament to her passion and skill. In addition to her culinary talents, Susan was an avid crafter, spending countless hours creating beautiful and thoughtful handmade items that will be cherished by those fortunate enough to receive them.

Susan had a passion for thrifting, often searching for just the right item to bring joy to those she loved. She loved her people fiercely. Her dedication to family and friends was evident in everything she did. Known for her strong will and leadership, she excelled in taking charge and ensuring the best for her family. She was fiercely loyal and sacrificed much to give her family the best life she could.

Her warm presence and unwavering support will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love and care will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.

Susan is survived by two sons, Matt (Pamala) Tennant and Jason (Kristine) Tennant, both of Minerva; five grandchildren, Ian, Delaney, Landon, Gabrielle, and Isaiah “Moe”; one great-grandchild, Oaklyn; six brothers, Tim (Paula) Patterson of Carrollton, Tom Patterson of Carrollton, Willy Patterson of Alliance, Dan (Sherry) Patterson of Alliance, Mark Patterson of Canton, and Mike Patterson of Carrollton; and two sisters, Patty (Jim) Patterson-Culler and Betsy Patterson. Susan was also known and loved as “Grandma Sue” to many additional children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Patterson.

A funeral service will be held at the Sanctuary Church of God, 6535 Maplebrook St. NE, East Canton, OH 44730, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.

