Carrollton FFA competes in livestock event

Fifteen Carrollton FFA members traveled to the Muskingum Livestock Co. to compete in the March 7 Southeastern General Livestock competition, where Carrollton placed 22nd out of 49 teams, according to FFA advisor Ryan Borland. Pictured attendees are (front row) Aspen Ujcich, left, Hannah Little, Kendall George, Emma Vrsan, Claire Eshler, Ruby Anderson, and Nicole Deyarmon. Standing behind are Advisor Borland, left, Sam Kampfer, Andrew Pridemore, Karter Ujcich, Conner Lowdermilk, Case Rector, Lane Barna, Gage Thompson, and Colton Rummell.