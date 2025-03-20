Minerva Elementary School announces leadership changes

The Minerva Local School District Board of Education has announced leadership changes at Minerva Elementary School following the retirement of longtime principal Diane Ruff.

At its March 17 meeting, the board accepted Ruff’s resignation, marking the end of her 30-year tenure with the district. Superintendent Gary Chaddock praised Ruff for her dedication to students and her efforts in advancing literacy and student support programs.

“Diane has truly been a champion for students,” Chaddock said. “She is the biggest advocate for literacy that I have ever met.”

Ruff reflected on her career in a retirement letter to the board, expressing gratitude for her colleagues and the impact she has had on students.

“The memories I have created here will remain with me forever,” Ruff wrote. “I am deeply grateful for all the relationships I have built, the lives I’ve been able to impact, and the lessons I’ve learned along the way.”

New Leadership Appointments

The board unanimously approved Rebecca Miller, who has served as Minerva Elementary’s assistant principal since August 2022, as the school’s next principal. Miller, a longtime educator with 30 years of experience—including 24 in Minerva—said she looks forward to taking on a larger leadership role.

“I have really enjoyed my last three years at Minerva Elementary School and am excited about the opportunity to take on a bigger leadership role here in the place I’ve come to enjoy so much,” Miller said.

To fill Miller’s former role, the board appointed Chad Hilliard as assistant principal for the 2025-26 school year. Hilliard, who previously taught physical education at Minerva Elementary for 15 years, returns to the school after serving at Marlington as the athletic director.

Chaddock expressed confidence in the new leadership team, highlighting their complementary strengths.

“Becky and Chad will be a dynamic leadership team,” he said. “Their combined skill sets are exactly what is needed to lead a school building with strengths in operational, instructional, and, maybe most importantly, relationship-building knowledge.”

Minerva Elementary at a Glance

Minerva Elementary, one of the largest elementary schools in Stark County, serves nearly 850 students from preschool through fifth grade. On its most recent state report card, the school earned a 4.5 overall rating, including a perfect score of 5 in the gap-closing measure, which evaluates how well schools help students of all backgrounds succeed.

Students at Minerva Elementary participate in mentoring programs such as Little Lions + Big Lions and Minerva Mission. The school also recently showcased student artwork, STEM projects, and musical talents during its second annual Arts Night.

Minerva Local School District serves approximately 1,800 students across three buildings, as well as students who attend R.G. Drage Career and Technical Center. The district spans portions of Stark, Carroll, and Columbiana counties.

About the Incoming Leaders

Miller holds a special education degree from Ohio University and a graduate degree in educational administration from Ashland University. She resides in the Minerva district with her husband, Jamie, and their four children.

Hilliard earned his undergraduate degree in early childhood education from Mount Union College and a graduate degree in educational administration and leadership from Walsh University. He and his wife, Nicole, live in Alliance with their three children.