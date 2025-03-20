Minerva High presents The Wizard of Oz

Minerva High School proudly presents The Wizard of Oz from Thursday, March 20, through Saturday, March 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Presale tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. All tickets sold at the door are $10. Tickets may be purchased in both the elementary and high school offices up until opening night.

Minerva’s talented cast of actors includes Carys Hooser as Dorothy, Brody Philo as the Scarecrow, Josh Reed as the Tin Man, Michael Porter as the Cowardly Lion, Genevieve Galarneau as the Wicked Witch of the West, Addy Conn as Glinda the Good Witch, and David Bryan as the Wizard. They are joined by nearly 40 other high school students and 30 elementary school students as Munchkins. The musical is directed by Nathan Meadows and Megan Prendergast.

L. Frank Baum’s classic novel comes to life in The Wizard of Oz. Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers. To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there’s no place like home.