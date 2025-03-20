Modern Auto and Truck Parts prioritizes service

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Modern Auto and Truck Parts’ current location has served the community for more than 60 years. Once the former Carson’s Auto Parts, Modern Auto and Truck Parts Manager Brendon Rogerson continues the tradition of serving customers in the same way it has for decades.

“I have always believed that our people (staff) are what set us apart from other businesses in this industry,” said Rogerson. “We have a knowledgeable, experienced and motivated staff that aims to provide a high level of ‘old school’ customer service to both retail and wholesale customers.”

The store services automotive, heavy-duty trucks, agricultural equipment, gas and oil customers, industrial vehicles and equipment, and more.

“We look to position ourselves as a resource for the community from both a retail and wholesale parts, accessories and equipment perspective,” said Rogerson. “NAPA has a wide variety of products and business solutions pertaining to the automotive aftermarket, industrial and agricultural industries that allow our knowledgeable staff to research solutions for many different types of customers. Additionally, we have a large network of outside vendors that help us fill in the gaps that the NAPA supply chain cannot accommodate. Our goal at Modern Auto Parts is to say ‘no’ to our customers as little as possible. If we can’t fulfill a request, we’ll do our best to point the customer in the right direction.”

Other locations within the Modern Auto and Truck Parts family include Cadiz, Magnolia, St. Clairsville, East Liverpool and Wheeling, WV.

The building has been an auto parts store for more than 60 years, and Modern Auto and Truck Parts founder Bud Chisnel worked at the Carrollton location in his youth. The store is still a NAPA store, as many are individually owned and have different names. The store currently has 12 employees.

“While we don’t have any plans for upcoming major changes, we are always working to improve our processes and service to our customers,” said Rogerson. “We are, however, planning a tool and equipment show for May of this year, so be on the lookout for more information in regard to that.”

Modern Auto and Truck Parts is located at 308 E. Main St., Carrollton. The store can be reached at 330-627-2126. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.