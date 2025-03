Minerva eighth grader Anderson Scott, right, earned All-American honors at the New Balance National Indoor track meet in Boston, placing seventh out of 100 runners in the 800-meter race with a personal-best time of 2:04. He also finished sixth out of 88 competitors in the mile, clocking 4:48.36. Minerva freshman Tateum Richard placed 37th out of 67 in the girls’ 800-meter race.