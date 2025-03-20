Supreme Court Justice addresses Carroll Republicans

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Daniel R. Hawkins spoke of his public service as a Franklin County prosecutor, municipal and common pleas court judge, and now a Supreme Court justice at the March 6 Carroll County Republican Party’s 2025 Lincoln Dinner, held at the Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake.

The event was attended by more than 100 Republicans who heard Hawkins share how his commitment to public service was inspired by his grandfather’s service as a U.S. Marine during World War II. His grandfather was held as a prisoner of war for two years by the Japanese. Hawkins also noted that his father served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.

Hawkins, who was elected to the Ohio Supreme Court in November 2024 as the 164th justice, was introduced by Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steven D. Barnett.

During the program’s special recognitions, Carroll County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Sean R. H. Smith, who served as master of ceremonies, introduced the following elected officials in attendance: Monica Robb Blasdel, Ohio state representative, 79th District; Matt Kishman, Ohio state representative, 50th District; Judge Daniel R. Hawkins, Ohio Supreme Court; Judge Katelyn Dickey, 7th District Court of Appeals; Judge Mark Hanni, 7th District Court of Appeals; Judge Andrew J. King, 5th District Court of Appeals, and a candidate for the Ohio Supreme Court; Mahoning County Court Judge Molly Johnson, a candidate for the 7th District Court of Appeals; Carroll County Commissioner Bob Wirkner; Commissioner Donald “Pete” Leggett; Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham; Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steven D. Barnett; County Recorder Patricia Oyer; County Treasurer Jeff Yeager; County Auditor Lynn Fairclough; County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas.

Others in attendance included: Allison Zwicker, State Central Committee, 33rd District; Gary Cates, State Central Committee, 4th District; Tom McCabe, Mahoning County GOP chairman; John Jones, Harrison County GOP chairman; Rob Hovis, Holmes County GOP chairman; Aaron Dauterman, Keith Faber for Attorney General campaign; Cody Pettit, chairman of Ohio Young Republicans & public affairs for Robert Sprague for Secretary of State; Frank Hoagland, former Ohio state senator.

Other program participants included Carroll County Commissioner Robert E. Wirkner, who gave the invocation; County Commissioner Donald E. Leggett II, who led the Pledge of Allegiance; and Brandt Luther, who sang the national anthem.

Final remarks were given by GOP Chairman Patricia Oyer, and the benediction was pronounced by State Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel.

Commenting on the event, GOP Party Chairman Patricia Oyer said, “Our dinner was a great success with wonderful camaraderie of our GOP! Mr. Brandt Luther honored us with the singing of the national anthem.

“Many elected officials and state and county chairmen from our great state of Ohio were present.

“Let us continue to move forward to make our country stronger for all,” she added.