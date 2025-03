Carrollton senior Hailee Ulman signs her letter of intent to bowl at Kent State Tuscarawas. Pictured are coach Patrick Beckley, left, Daniel Ulman, Hailee Ulman, and Deanna Ulman.

Search Go!

Send us news, pictures, and events!

We love to feature your interests in the paper.

Send general news submissions to:

dgrimes@alonovus.com