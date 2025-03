Paul F. Butler

Paul F. Butler, 84, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1 p.m. at New Vine Baptist Church in Malvern.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church.

