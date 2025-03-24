Denver A. Lovejoy

Denver A. Lovejoy, 74, was surrounded by his family when he went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Windsor House at Guardian in Youngstown, Ohio, and was once again reunited with the love of his life, Linda “Sue.”

He was loved by many—actually, to know him was to love him. And if you didn’t love him at first, he had a way of growing on you. He was a man who never met a stranger and who had the heart of a servant. A family man who loved God first and was faithful to the end, of whom it can be said: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” —2 Timothy 4:7-8

He fought physical ailments for more than 30 years, yet he never lost his faith. Even as he transitioned from this life to the next, he still had a praise in his heart—he raised his feeble hand and nodded his head to his favorite gospel songs.

He was born Nov. 26, 1950, in Powellton, West Virginia, to the late Harry and Emogene (Williams) Lovejoy.

He had lived in Carrollton, Ohio, since 1997 and was formerly of Ravenna. He pastored at the Jesus Revival Apostolic Church for more than 25 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda “Sue,” on Jan. 15, 2019, and his brother, Harry Lovejoy.

Survivors include his children, Denver (Tabatha) Lovejoy Jr., Barbara (Mike) Earl, and Michael (Kristin) Lovejoy; nine grandchildren, Josiah, Jacob, Noah, Hannah, Isaiah, Gracie, Isabella, Elijah and Kylee; six great-grandchildren, Gideon, Waylon, Greyson, Jace, Leia and Alaina; brothers, Earl, Roger and Mathew Lovejoy; and cherished niece and nephews, Sonja “Dirty Sally,” Earl II “Punkin,” Shane and Jason, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes Ravenna Chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, with Elder Joe Boyd officiating.

Following the funeral, he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Linda, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Ravenna, Ohio.

