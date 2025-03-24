Gerald L. Miller

Gerald Lemoine “Jiggs” Miller, age 95, of Scio, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz.

Born July 10, 1929, in Wetzel County, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Austin Blair Miller and Artie Odessa Pendleton Miller.

He graduated from Perrysville High School in 1947, where he was given the nickname “Jiggs” by an opposing basketball player because of his fancy footwork.

While serving in the U.S. Army 13th Battalion, he was awarded a Purple Heart for his heroic service during the Korean War.

Jiggs worked as a carpenter for Henry Construction and retired in 1992 from PCP (formerly TRW) in Minerva after 29 years of service. He also served on the Scio Village Council.

Jiggs was very civic-minded, belonging to the Scio American Legion Post 482 and was a 50-year member of the Scio VFD/EMS, where he was on the committee that started EMS services in Harrison County. He also enjoyed deer hunting and going to auctions. He had attended Perrysville Church and was a part of the “Morning Crew” at Hugo’s Restaurant.

Jiggs loved sports! He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Guardians fan, as well as a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had been a coach for the J-S High School girls basketball team, an assistant coach for J-S baseball, and other area baseball teams. When he wasn’t coaching, he could be found in the stands cheering on the area kids, especially when his children or grandchildren were playing.

Surviving are his children, Jean Scarlet of Carrollton; Daryl Miller of Minerva; Pam Saylor and Greg Miller, both of North Port, Florida; and Kimberly Smith of Cadiz; grandchildren Rhonda, Cassie, Dustin, Brittany, Brian, Katie and Kiera; nine great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by sons-in-law John Scarlet and Clinton Smith; brothers Lloyd and Royal Miller; a sister, Sylvia McDaniels; and a half-brother, Norman Johnson.

Services will be held Friday, March 28, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St., Scio, with Pastor Roger Zimmerman officiating.

Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery, where Scio American Legion Post 482 will provide full military honors.

Friends may call Thursday, March 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Road, Cadiz, OH 43907, or the Scio American Legion Post 482, 38175 Crimm Road, Scio, OH 43988.

