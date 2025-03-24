Raymond E. Keister

Raymond E. Keister, 88, of Minerva, passed away Friday, March 21, 2025, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Pekin to Earl and Dorothy (Steigner) Keister.

He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva, where he had worked for 38 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a former member of the Minerva Eagles Aerie No. 2199.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita (Fankhauser) Keister, who died in 2015; two sisters, Geraldine Carter and Sandra Shank; and two brothers, Russell and Richard Keister.

He is survived by a daughter, Dianna Keister of Carrollton; two sons, Dana (Chris) Keister of Minerva and Darren Keister of Minerva; two sisters, Ellen Wendell of East Canton and Darlene Cooper of Toledo; three brothers, David Keister of Minerva, Dale (Bonnie) Keister of Minerva, and Larry Keister of Pekin; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Nick, Megan, Ryan, Tim, Rebecca, Elissa, Justin and Kristin; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with Pastor Chris Sanford officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Following cremation, burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.