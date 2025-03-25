Beverly M. Wiley

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Beverly Mae (Carter) Wiley, 83, on March 24, 2025. Beverly passed away peacefully at the Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton, Ohio.

She was born October 28, 1941, to Willard F. and Alice (Ferrell) Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Alice, along with her husband, Asher Lee Wiley, and a sibling, Edith (Robert) Lenigar.

She is survived by her sibling, Barbara (Paul) Lenigar, along with her four children: Randy (Debbie) Wiley, Robin (Steven) Richards, Ricky (Lori) Wiley, and Tonya Wiley. Beverly had 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Beverly was an entrepreneur in the consignment business in the 1970s and 1980s, along with volunteering her abilities as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and sign language communicator for local organizations. She later attended the National Institute of Massotherapy, becoming a licensed massage therapist (LMT) and earning many certifications within her chosen field. She used her incredible strength, knowledge, and loving heart to bring peace, hope, and healing to her family, friends, and clients. Beverly, a self-taught pianist, enjoyed playing music for different organizations, churches, and for the residents at the Golden Age Retreat.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for her in her final years at the Golden Age Retreat, as well as the staff of Carroll County Hospice.

A private gathering with her children will be held in her honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton, Ohio.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.